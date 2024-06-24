Internet becoming medium for militancy: DGP

Jammu: Director General of Police R R Swain on Sunday said the internet is emerging as a medium of sustaining terrorism and separatism in Jammu and Kashmir as the Pakistani handlers use the virtual world to push infiltrators and smuggle weapons into the Union Territory.

The DGP was speaking at a function after inaugurating the newly constructed building of Cyber Police Station, Jammu zone, adjoining to Police Station Bagh-e-Bahu here.

“Internet is becoming a medium of sustaining terrorism and separatism in J and K with 75 per cent of the challenge linked to it. Maybe some officers will put it between 60 to 80 per cent but making this statement, I am not far from the truth,” he said.

The DGP said cyber crime is broad in its context and it can actually go and touch other conventional crimes

“Foreign WhatsApp and telegram have diluted the sovereignty of our licensed telecom service providers by mounting their services and platforms. I have raised this issue at the highest level as this poses a security challenge,” he said.

Swain said that a Pakistan-based handler through their local agents conspired an attack using the internet.

“They plan, pick up a geo location for infiltration (of terrorists), dropping off arms, ammunition and explosives and when and where to pick it up without getting noticed using cyberspace,” he said.

The DGP said earlier the conspiracy to carry out an attack was chalked out at a physical meeting or through telephonic contact.

“We used to track and monitor the suspected telephone number but it is now smoked and everything has gone into the virtual world,” he added.

Highlighting the misuse and hijacking of technology by the adversary, Swain said a counter plan is needed to tackle the challenge as we cannot completely ignore the threat to national security in the name of privacy.

The DGP said they are not against privacy but crime in the name of privacy, whether at personal level or otherwise, fraud, extortion or blackmail, attempts to destabilize the government, trigger civil strife or separatism cannot be tolerated.

“This is a challenge which we are facing as we look for answers to counter the challenge. Our country, law enforcement agencies and knowledgeable people will find the answers by strengthening cyber police stations. This fight will continue and we will win this war,” he said.

In the fight against terrorism, Swain said that cyber crime was not given due focus in Jammu and Kashmir over the years but now cyber police stations have been set up in all the 20 revenue districts of Jammu and Kashmir besides three police districts in the Union Territory.

The DGP said the cyber crimes mostly related to frauds by taking away money or exploitation of young boys and girls.

“A fraudster sitting in India can be identified easily but imagine a situation where the world has become borderless and transactions are cutting across nations with end users sitting outside the physical territory of India,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print