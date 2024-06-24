Extensive rescue operation launched to contain fire at Bohri Kadal: Police

Srinagar: The district Police Srinagar along with the teams of Fire and Emergency Services as well as the locals launched extensive rescue operation amidst the massive blaze at Bohri Kadal area of Srinagar.

Srinagar Police in a post on X, said that the extensive rescue operation was launched to contain the blaze.

“Extensive ongoing rescue operation by Srinagar Police along with teams of F&ES and locals to contain the massive fire that erupted in Bohri Kadal Masjid and surrounding areas today afternoon,” Srinagar Police wrote—

