We’re taking all measures to ensure safe, hassle-free Yatra: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha performed the ‘Pratham Puja’ to mark the ceremonial commencement of the Annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, through video conferencing today.

The Lt Governor sought the blessings of Baba Amarnathji and prayed for the good health, progress, and well-being of all the people.

Interacting with the media persons, the Lt Governor highlighted the efforts of the Administration and the Shrine Board to bring qualitative improvement in the overall Yatra experience for devotees.

“Officials of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and concerned departments are committed to provide better facilities and services for pilgrims. There has been significant enhancement in essential facilities, infrastructure and security. We are taking every possible measure to ensure the yatra is smooth, safe and hassle-free,” the Lt Governor said.

He urged all the enlightened citizens to come together to welcome and serve the pilgrims coming from different parts of the country and abroad.

“It has been ancient tradition of J&K that people from all communities participate in this Yatra irrespective of their religion,” the Lt Governor said.

This year, the annual Shri Amarnathji Yatra will start from 29th June, simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; senior officials of SASB, Army and Lt Governor’s Secretariat also attended the Pratham Puja.

