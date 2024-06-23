Lt Guv reviews Jammu security with DCs, SSPs

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level security and district development review meeting in Jammu with the DCs and SSPs of 10 districts of the division and senior officials of Civil and Police Administration.

The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Sh RR Swain, DGP; Sh Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary Home Department; Sh Vijay Kumar, ADGP Law & Order; Sh Nitish Kumar, ADGP CID; Sh Anand Jain, ADGP Jammu; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, DIGs, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs and other senior officials.

The Lt Governor reviewed the overall security scenario in the region. He called for close synergy between the Security forces, Civil and Police administration to dismantle the entire terror ecosystem. He said the terrorists and those aiding and abetting them should be neutralised on priority.

The Lt Governor also took stock of the development projects and the progress achieved on saturation of social welfare and other government schemes

The DCs briefed the chair on the implementation of Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), development of Industrial Estates and extension of public services.

The meeting also discussed the preparations ahead of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and important matters related to Yatra Security; traffic management; essential facilities for yatris on the route; lodging, upgradation of roads; distribution of RFID Cards etc.

The Lt Governor also sought the action taken report on the measures taken by the Districts and Police administration to control the increasing incidents of accidents, illegal mining activities, and the steps taken to curb the drug menace.

He highlighted the growing concern of the people over road safety and road accidents in hilly districts of Jammu division resulting in severe injuries and fatalities.

To address this issue, the Lt Governor instructed DCs and SSPs to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards traffic rule violators and strict monitoring and penalization. He said unfit vehicles flouting rules should be immediately identified and impounded.

