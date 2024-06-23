1st batch of Hajj pilgrims from Kashmir returns

Srinagar: The first flight carrying Hajj pilgrims from Saudi Arabia returned to the Kashmir Valley.
A senior officer said that the first batch of 320 Hajj pilgrims returned this evening and were received at the Srinagar International Airport by J&K Hajj Committee members, Airport authorities and senior officials from police and civil administration.
“One flight was scheduled today, in which 320 pilgrims—166 males and 156 females– returned and landed here at around 9.15 PM,” the officer said.
This year, over 7000 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir undertook the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and Madina.
Of these, approximately 6800 pilgrims departed through the Srinagar embarkation point, while over 500 pilgrims travelled from other airports.
J&K Hajj Committee has already issued the return flight schedule upto 29 June with two flights scheduled for 23 June at 11:50 AM and 4:25 PM.
