SRINAGAR: Early morning rainfall on Friday disrupted International Yoga Day events in Kashmir, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lead the celebrations on the banks of the Dal Lake, officials here said.

The main yoga event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) was scheduled to start at 6:30 am.

Moderate to heavy rainfall has been reported from across the Valley, making it difficult to hold open-air yoga events, the officials said.

