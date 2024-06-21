First Batch Of Pilgrims Return Tomorrow

Srinagar: The first batch of pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir will return from the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia on June 22.
Officials said two more flights are scheduled for June 23, arriving at 11:50 AM and 4:25 PM respectively.
Over 7000 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir undertook the Hajj pilgrimage this year.
Of these, approximately 6800 pilgrims departed through the Srinagar embarkation point, while over 500 pilgrims travelled from other airports.
Srinagar: The first batch of pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir will return from the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia on June 22.