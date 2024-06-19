PM Modi to lead 10th International Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark this year’s International Day of Yoga on June 21 in Srinagar during which he will address the gathering and also participate in a yoga session, his office said on Wednesday.

Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on June 20 and 21, 2024, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Prime Minister Modi will participate in ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar at around 6 pm on June 20.

