MeT Forecasts Heatwave In Jammu, Hot & Dry Weather In Kashmir For 5 Days

Srinagar: Weatherman here on Friday forecast heatwave over plains of Jammu and hot and dry weather over rest of the places in J&K during next five days.

However, a meteorological department official here told GNS that there is likelihood of a “brief” spell of rain/thunder/lightning on June 19 and 20.

He said on June 15-18, generally dry weather is expected even as light rain and thunder at isolated places can’t be ruled out.

From June 19-21, he said, generally cloudy weather is expected with a spell of light rain/thunder at scattered places towards afternoon.

“Heat wave over plains of Jammu & hot and dry weather over rest of the places of J&K is expected during next 5 days,” he said, adding, “fresh brief spell of rain/thunder/lightning is likely during June 19 and 20.”

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 13.4°C against 14.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 10.2°C against 13.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 6.9°C against 8.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 11.2°C against 12.9°C and it was 0.9°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 10.9°C against 11.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.7°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 7.6°C against 6.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.3°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 25.4°C against 28.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.3°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 13.4°C, Batote 14.6°C and Bhaderwah 12.6°C, he said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print