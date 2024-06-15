Kashmir rail link expected before assembly polls

Srinagar: To ensure all-weather rail connectivity between Kashmir and Kanyakumari, the Union Ministry of Railways has directed concerned agencies to expedite the pending work and ensure the services are made operational before the conduct of Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports quoting sources said that Railways also plans to run a Vande Bharat train between Udhampur and Baramulla. The USBRL will ensure all-weather rail connectivity to the valley.

Quoting sources in the railway ministry, reports said that fast-tracking infrastructure-related projects, including the completion of rail connectivity from Kashmir to Kanyakumrai, are part of the agenda prepared by the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“The government would like to make the rail line operational before the elections, and railways have been asked to expedite the pending work on the route,” the sources said.

If sources are to be believed the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir could be announced after the Budget session next month. The Constitutional Bench of Supreme Court had already passed directions to Government of India to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30 this year.

Rail connectivity to the Kashmir valley has been a long-pending project of the NDA government, and it missed the completion deadline before the Lok Sabha elections. This issue is now top of the 100-day agenda of the railway ministry, with the Centre looking to make it operational before the announcement of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

