Reasi Yatri Bus Attack: Over 50 Detained For Questioning

Jammu: At least 53 people have been detained in connection with the investigation into the recent militant attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district, police said on Thursday.

To ensure a comprehensive probe, the search operation to track down the militants, has been expanded to cover Reasi district’s far-flung Arnas and Mahore areas which were terrorist hotbeds between 1995 and 2005.

On Sunday, militants opened fire on a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims when it was en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra from the Shiv Khori temple. The bus, ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, plunged into a deep gorge following the gunfire, killing nine people and injuring 41 others.

A senior police officer said 53 suspected people were detained for questioning in connection with the attack near Pouni area of the Reasi district on 9th June.

” The detentions were made following an intensive investigation led by the police at the Kanda Barakh area Police Station, Pouni,” the senior officer said, adding, ” Significant leads have been uncovered, aiding in the identification and capture of those who may potentially be involved in orchestrating the attack”.

To ensure a comprehensive probe, he said, search operations have been expanded to encompass the far-flung areas of Arnas and Mahore.

“These operations aim to uncover further evidence and apprehend terrorists who may be hiding in these remote regions.

The law enforcement agencies are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice and ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors in the area, the officer said.

Meanwhile, police urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities immediately, he added.(GNS)

