Committed to affordable access to public healthcare: LG

Chairs SKIMS Governing Body Meet
Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired the Governing Body Meeting of SKIMS, at Civil Secretariat.
Sh Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Advisor to Lt Governor; Sh Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Sh Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary, Finance Department; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Dr M Srinivas, Director AIIMS New Delhi; Dr Rajiv Bahl, DG ICMR; Sh Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner Secretary, GAD; Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary, Health and other members attended the meeting.
This was the first meeting after the re-constitution of the Governing Body of SKIMS Soura, Srinagar.
The meeting held extensive deliberations on key aspects of patient-care services and gave in-principle approvals to various agenda items for improving the overall functioning of the reputed health institution.
The Lt Governor directed the concerned authorities to make systemic interventions for quality care, affordable and accessible healthcare services to the patients. It must be ensured that all the necessary medical equipments are being procured and functioning properly, he said.
“We must focus on people-centred approach for accessible, equitable and efficient delivery of healthcare services. We are committed to affordable access to public healthcare and to build a healthy society,” the Lt Governor further added.
The members of the Governing Body also shared their valuable suggestions and inputs on augmentation of healthcare facilities in SKIMS.