Need to isolate elements trying to disrupt peace: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today called upon the members of artist community to play their part against terrorism.

“We must stand united in the fight against terrorism. I have full faith in our Police and Security forces who are working round the clock to ensure a safe and secure environment for the people. Won’t rest till we root out terrorism, its supporters from J&K soil,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor was addressing the Artists at Jashn-e-Bahar Traditional Folk Festival at Tagore Hall, Srinagar.

He said the Artists can provide vital support and through their awareness campaign expose those elements condoning or helping terror ecosystem.

The Lt Governor highlighted the important role of society to foil nefarious design of terror ecosystem that is aiding and abetting acts of terrorism.

Every section of the society is distressed and anguished by the heinous crime committed by the terrorists against humanity in Reasi. We should work together to identify and isolate the elements trying to disrupt peace, the Lt Governor said.

He urged the citizens to provide any crucial information they come across to law enforcement agencies to crush terrorism.

Unity in diversity is our biggest strength. Each one of us must discharge our responsibility in eliminating terror elements for a peaceful and prosperous future of Jammu Kashmir and the nation, he said.

The Lt Governor also appreciated the endeavours of J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, All J&K Folk Artists Association and other such organizations for promoting peace and harmony through art and culture.

Sh Suresh Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary, Culture department; Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Sh Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, Chairman, All J&K Folk Artists Association, senior officials and prominent artists were present on the occasion.

