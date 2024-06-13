Militant, CRPF Trooper killed; 5 Army, 2 KP Men Injured In Kathua, Doda

Jammu: Five soldiers of army and an SPO were injured in an exchange of fire between militants and security forces in Doda district, following an attack on a joint checkpost, the police said.

The target of the militants apparently was the Indian Army’s Temporary Operating Base. “In Chattergala (Doda), an exchange of fire took place. The Army’s 4 RR and the J&K Police checkpoint came under attack by terrorists. The exchange of fire is on in the area,” ADGP Jain said.

Also a policeman was injured when militants opened fire on a search party in a village in Gandoh area of the district.

In another attack, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Kabir Dass was injured in a firing by a militant holed up in Kathua district’s Saida Sukhal village around 3 a.m., officials said, adding the soldier was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Kabir Dass had rejoined duty only eight days back after completing his leave, his family members in Madhya Pradesh said on Wednesday.

Dass’s mortal remains will be brought to his native village, Pulpul Doh, under Bichhua tehsil in Chhindwara district on Thursday for cremation, family sources told reporters.

“Kabir Dass got married four years ago. He resumed duty only eight days back,” a family member said.

Police and security forces then engaged in an operation to track down the militant who hid in the village. After 15 hours, he was killed. The police said with the assistance of the CRPF, they cordoned off the area and conducted house-to-house search.

One family, consisting of a man and his wife, has been evacuated to a hospital. The husband, Omkar Nath, suffered an arm injury and is reported to be in stable condition, while his wife remains unhurt.

The operation in Saida Sukhal began after two recently infiltrated militants appeared in the village late Tuesday evening, they said.

According to a police statement, the militants asked for water from several houses, raising villagers’ suspicions. When villagers raised an alarm, the militants fired randomly, injuring one person.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Hiranagar and the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) engaged the terrorists, resulting in the death of one terrorist who tried to lob a grenade at the police party.

Sharing details about the Kathua operation, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Anand Jain, said, “Two terrorists who appeared to be freshly infiltrated (from across the border) surfaced in Saida Sukhal village around 8 pm and asked for water from a household. The people got frightened and as soon as information was received, a police team headed by sub-divisional police officer and Station House officer rushed to the village.” According to the ADGP, one terrorist was killed and the operation in the village near Koota Mode in the Hiranagar sector, over 60 km from here, was underway.

The officials said an AK assault rifle and a rucksack were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorist whose identity and group affiliation were being ascertained.

“One of the terrorists tried to hurl a grenade and was killed in the exchange of fire, while the second terrorist is reported to be hiding in the village,” the ADGP added.

These incidents come amid heightened security efforts following an attack on a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra in Reasi on Sunday.

The attack, which occurred two days earlier, caused the bus to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge, leaving nine dead and 41 injured.

Meantime, a policeman was injured Wednesday evening when militants opened fire on a search party in a village in Gandoh area of Doda district, officials said.

The firing was reported from the Kota top area of Bhalesa around 7.41 pm to which security forces retaliated, they said.

An intermittent exchange of fire between the two sides was going on when last reports were received. Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to strengthen the cordon, they added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print