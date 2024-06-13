JKMPCL Increases Milk Prices by ₹2 Across Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar:J&K Milk Producers’ Cooperative Limited (JKMPCL) hereby announces an increase in the prices of Snowcap Standardized (Shakti) milk by ₹2 per litre across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, effective from Tuesday, 11th June 2024. The new prices will be applicable to Snowcap Standardized (Shakti) Milk, as revealed by the CEO of JKMPCL, which markets the Snowcap brand of milk and milk products.

The CEO stated that the price increase has become necessary due to the rise in food inflation. This price revision of pouch milk is being implemented nationwide. Additionally, the costs for packaging, transportation, and energy have risen, leading to an increase in input costs. The increase of ₹2 per litre translates into a 3-4% increase in the MRP, which is significantly lower than the average food inflation rate.

The CEO further mentioned that given the rise in input costs, milk-producing farmers associated with JKMPCL are being paid adequately remunerative farmgate prices. This price hike, in turn, will benefit milk producers, as almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk is passed to the milk producers.

Moreover, the CEO highlighted that JKMPCL has achieved a sustainable and assured market for selling milk and milk products, enabling the cooperative to dispose of all the milk collected from farmers in Jammu & Kashmir. JKMPCL has almost doubled its milk procurement volumes and plans to further expand its milk procurement base by incorporating uncovered dairy villages in Jammu & Kashmir and installing more cold-chain infrastructure in the catchment areas of farmers.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print