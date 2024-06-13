India strongly rejects references to Jammu and Kashmir in China-Pak joint statement

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday stoutly rejected “unwarranted” references to Jammu and Kashmir in the latest joint statement by China and Pakistan and asserted that the Union Territory and Ladakh “have been, are and will always remain” its integral parts.

The joint statement was issued in Beijing on June 7 following talks between Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

“We have noted unwarranted references to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement between China and Pakistan of June 7. We categorically reject such references,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print