Three held for providing support to militants in Pulwama

Srinagar: Three over ground workers of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district in connection with the recovery of two improvised explosive devices, police said on Tuesday.

The explosive devices, weighing about six kgs, were recovered on Sunday and were destroyed a day later, a police official said.

During further investigation following the killing of LeT commander Reyaz Dar and his associate Rayees Dar on June 3, police recovered the explosives from the over ground workers (OGW) network of the slain terrorists, the official said.

He said three OGWs have been arrested for providing shelter and logistic support to the slain terrorists.–(PTI)

