Modi takes stock of situation, says Sinha

SRINAGAR: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has strongly condemned the terror attack on a bus in Reasi today.
The Lieutenant Governor extended his deepest condolences to the family members of civilians who have lost their lives in the terror attack. He said the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi took stock of the situation and directed him to constantly monitor the situation and to ensure all possible assistance to the families.
The Lieutenant Governor posted on X:
“I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on a bus in Reasi. My condolences to the family members of the martyred civilians. Our security forces & JKP have launched a joint operation to hunt down the terrorists.
PM Narendra Modi Ji took stock of the situation and has asked me to constantly monitor the situation. All those behind this heinous act will be punished soon. Hon’ble PM has also directed that all the injured are provided the best possible medical care & assistance”.
SRINAGAR: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has strongly condemned the terror attack on a bus in Reasi today.