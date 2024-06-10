BJP will try to cobble up numbers independent of its two main allies: Omar Abdullah cautions TDP, JD(U)

SRINAGAR: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday said the two key non-BJP constituents of the NDA government – TDP and JD(U) – should regularly look over their shoulders as it will not be long before the BJP will start ‘Operation Lotus’ to remove the dependence on them

In an interview with PTI, Abdullah said while the mandate of the Lok Sabha elections was for an alternative to the BJP government, a viable alternative was not visible at this stage.

“I believe that both the two main allies of the NDA should look over their shoulder at very regular intervals. I think it will not be long before Operation Lotus starts again. The BJP will try to cobble up the numbers independent of Chandra Nabu (Naidu) sahab and Nitish Kumar sahab, so that they will not be dependent on these people.

