Special Lok Adalat resolves 72 cases, recovers over Rs 31 lakh in Chadoora

BUDGAM: A Special Lok Adalat focused on electricity bills and traffic challans was successfully held at the Court complex in Chadoora, Budgam district on Saturday.
Organized under the supervision of the District Legal Services Committee, Budgam, the Lok Adalat aimed to efficiently resolve pending cases and expedite the settlement process.
The proceedings took place at the Sub-Judge Court Chadoora under the jurisdiction of Bench number 02. Presiding Officer Sub-Judge/Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Committee (TLSC) Chadoora, Mir Wajahat, and Bench Member Uzma Amin (Munsiff/JMIC Chadoora) oversaw the cases.
A total of 72 cases were brought before the bench, all of which were successfully resolved. The resolutions resulted in the recovery of a substantial settlement amount of Rs 31,26,369, which included Rs 13,720 recovered as fines.
Officials highlighted the effective and efficient resolution of all presented cases, which underscores the dedication and commitment of the presiding officers and the overall effectiveness of the Lok Adalat system in addressing public grievances and ensuring justice.