Div Com Kashmir finalizes arrangements for Mela Kheer Bhawani

GANDERBAL: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Saturday visited the Kheer Bhawani Temple Tullamulla to inspect and finalize the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the annual Mela Kheer Bhawani.

At the outset, Div Com chaired a comprehensive meeting attended by Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, Arvind Karwani; Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir; SSP Ganderbal, Sandeep Gupta; SSP Rural Traffic; Director Disaster Management; Director Health Services Kashmir Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal; Chief Engineer R&B Central Kashmir; SE KPDCL Ganderbal, Executive Engineers of various engineering wings; DIO Ganderbal and other district and sectoral officers.

During the meeting, Div Com reviewed the security arrangements, accommodation facilities, traffic management, medical facilities, langer facility, parking areas, sanitation measures, Fire and Emergency and availability of power and water supply.

He stressed the importance of ensuring all necessary facilities are provided to devotees for performing religious rituals seamlessly.

Executive Engineer KPDCL was instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply and installation of street lights at all prominent locations within the temple premises and enroute. Additionally, gensets shall be kept available at the temple and transit camp established within the Central University of Kashmir (CUK).

The Executive Engineer Jal Shakti department was directed to ensure a sufficient and treated potable water supply at both the temple and the transit camp at CUK.

EO Municipal Council Ganderbal was tasked with ensuring proper sanitation measures in and around the temple.

Meanwhile, Div Com toured the temple, inspected the arrangements, and gave necessary instructions to the District Administration and representatives of the Dharmarth Trust to further augment the arrangements.

Earlier, the Div Com was briefed by Deputy Commissioner on the steps taken to ensure a smooth Mela and it was informed that various line departments, including Medical, Municipality, Police, Information Department, etc. will erect stalls to provide necessary facilities to the devotees during the Mela.

Furthermore, Div Com directed officers to maintain close coordination and ensure proper arrangements are in place to facilitate smooth and hassle-free celebrations of the festival.

Later, Div Com visited the transit camp established within CUK, where he was briefed by the Deputy Commissioner regarding the plans for parking and accommodation measures for visiting devotees.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print