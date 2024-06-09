3 J&K Bn of NCC Baramulla starts camp in Bandipora’s border area

SRINAGAR: The 3 J&K Battalion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Baramulla on Saturday announced the ongoing NCC Camp in the border area of District Bandipora “Dawer Gurez”.

The camp has attracted the presence of 345 cadets hailing from remote border regions of North Kashmir -Uri, Kupwara, Handwara, Sopore, Pattan, Bandipora, Machil, Tanghdar, and Baramulla. This remarkable initiative close to the Pakistan border on LoC aims to foster patriotism, leadership, and discipline among the young cadets, PRO (Defence), Srinagar said in a statement issued here.

He said the NCC Camp serves as a unique platform for the cadets to engage in a series of Training activities including Drill, Weapon Training, Map Reading, Radio Telephony etc and also bring to fore their inert talents in various competitions like Debate , Painting , Volley ball that promote physical fitness, mental agility, and character building.

Brigadier Deepak Sajanhar , SM the Group Commander of Srinagar Group, visited DawerGurez, the ATC camp site of 3 J&K NCC Battalion Baramulla on 08th June .Upon arrival, he received an impressive Guard of Honour from the cadets, followed by a formal briefing from the Commanding Officer Col M S Kumar.

Subsequently, he toured the training area and observed practical classes conducted by the instructors and the associated NCC Officers. He visited the living areas and washing area of the cadets. Furthermore, he served as a mentor to the cadets by sharing valuable tips and guidance.

During his address to the cadets he emphasized the advantages of joining the NCC and motivated the cadets to participate in various NCC-related activities.He even interacted with Training staff and appreciated their perseverance and dedication to impart Training to the budding youth of Kashmir.

The NCC Camp is an embodiment of the commitment towards nation-building and empowering the youth to become responsible citizens and be the torch bearers for new aspirational India.

