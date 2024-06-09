2025 Kanals of land transferred for different Industrial Estates

SRINAGAR: Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Shri Manoj Sinha, Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, J&K approved transfer of 2025 kanals and 03 Marlas of land for development of Industrial Estates in Budgam, Anantnag, Shopian and Reasi districts.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The locations where the land has been transferred are village Watalpora (55 Kanals), B.K. Pora (85 Kanals 5 Marlas) in Budgam district, Brah Tehsil Shangus (633 Kanal 5 Marlas), Hassan Noor, Pahalgam (119 Kanal), VeeriBijbehara (101 Kanal 02 Marlas), Nanil Aung (100 Kanal), Ranbirpora, East Mattan (223 Kanals 5 Marlas) in Anantnag district, Berthipora Keller (55 Kanals 13 Marlas), MelhuraZainpora (152 Kanals) in Shopian district and 500 kanals 13 Marlas at village Nambal, district Reasi.

Establishment of Industrial Estates in these areas shall play important role for the development of the area, create various employment opportunities which shall be in the interest of the public and the Government. An amount of Rs. 3167 crores is expected investment in these industrial estates with expected employment of 31,990 persons.

Administrative Council also approved utilization of un-allottable land patches, each one having the area of up to 200 Kanals, at Industrial Estate, Bhagthali, Kathua by allotment in terms of J&K Industrial Land Allotment Policy, 2021- 30 for optimum use of the limited land resource. Industrial Estate at Bhagthali, Kathua by virtue of Administrative Council decision No. 49/3/2022 dated 15.03.2022 was reserved for large investment projects, which require land exceeding 200 kanals which are cleared by Apex Level Land Allotment Committee (ALLAC) under J&K Industrial Land Allotment Policy, 2021-30.

Since there remained some utilized land patches of less than 200 kanals, the matter has been brought before the Administrative Council by Industries & Commerce Department as the earlier decision of Administrative Council was required to be altered for approving allotment of un-utilized land patches of less than 200 kanals.

