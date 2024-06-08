Gujjar student from remote village in Pulwama triumphs in NEET exam through YouTube self-learning

PAMPORE: Dilawar Hussain, a young student from the remote Gujjar community of Indervally in the Sangarwani area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, has achieved a remarkable feat by acing the highly competitive NEET exam through self-learning on YouTube. Despite facing significant challenges such as limited internet access in his village, Dilawar’s unwavering commitment led him to travel kilometres just to access study materials online.

Unable to afford expensive coaching centres, Dilawar turned to YouTube as his primary educational resource. With nothing more than a smartphone and an unyielding spirit, he meticulously studied complex topics and rigorously prepared for the NEET exam, a crucial stepping stone towards a career in medicine. His hard work bore fruit as he secured an impressive score in the NEET exam, paving the way for a bright future in the medical field.

“I was very happy after learning my score of 652 in the NEET examination,” Dilawar said, adding that as he prepared for the examinations through online mode, he had to face challenges due to poor mobile connectivity in his area. He mentioned that he faced trouble accessing online video lectures and had to walk three kilometres to a neighbouring village to download them.

“My father is a labourer, and due to financial constraints, I couldn’t join a coaching institute,” he said. With consistent hard work, he achieved his goal. Dilawar advised other students preparing for NEET to work hard with consistency to crack it. His success has brought immense joy and pride to the residents of Indervally Sangarwani, inspiring many young minds in the area to chase their dreams despite the challenges they may encounter.

Maaid Farooq Brings Pride to Shar Shalli Village of Pampore by Qualifying NEET 2024

Meanwhile, in a moment of immense pride for Shar Shalli village of Pampore, local resident Maaid Farooq, son of Farooq Ahmad Wani, has achieved remarkable success by qualifying for the NEET 2024 exam with an impressive score of 634 out of 720. Maaid, a student at Government Higher Secondary Khrew, has not only brought joy to his family but also inspired the entire community with his dedication and hard work. Maaid’s achievement is a testament to his perseverance and determination.

“I am thankful to Almighty Allah for bestowing me with success,” Maaid told Kashmir Reader, reflecting on his journey. He emphasized the power of faith and prayer in his success, stating that he had consistently sought divine help and was grateful that his prayers had been fulfilled.

For the past two years, Maaid has been diligently preparing for the NEET examinations with the guidance of Mission E, a renowned coaching institute. “I have been a student of Mission E, and the teachers and other coaching staff have been instrumental in my preparation,” he noted. The support and resources provided by Mission E played a crucial role in his success, helping him navigate the rigorous demands of the exam.

Maaid also expressed heartfelt gratitude to his parents, who provided unwavering emotional support throughout his journey. Their encouragement and belief in his abilities were vital to his success.

Maaid urged those who missed qualifying by a small margin to start again with renewed focus. “Work hard to realize your dreams,” he advised, highlighting the importance of persistence and hard work in achieving one’s goals. He also suggested staying away from social media to stay focused.

The achievements of Dilawar Hussain and Maaid Farooq are shining examples of how determination, hard work, and the right support can overcome any obstacles, inspiring many others in their communities to strive for their dreams.

