ADGP chairs security meeting for ensuring smooth Yatra

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law & Order J&K Vijay Kumar chaired a joint meeting with the officers of Police, Army, CAPFs and other agencies at Police Control Room Kashmir. Threadbare discussions were made regarding overall security arrangements to be adopted for safe, smooth & incident-free conduct of upcoming SANJY-2024.

The meeting was attended by ADGP Jammu Zone, IGP Kashmir Zone, IG BSF Ftr. Hqr Srinagar, IG Traffic J&K, DIG SSB Srinagar, DIsG NKR Baramulla/CKR Srinagar/SKR Anantnag, DIsG of CRPF South Srinagar/ Ops Srinagar/North Srinagar, DIG DKR Batote, DIG Udhampur/Reasi Range, DIG JSK Range Jammu/ DIsG Armed/ IR Kashmir/ ITBP, Col GS (IS 15 Corps), Rep from Kilo Force, SSsP of PCR Kashmir, Srinagar, Kulgam, Anantnag, Awantipora, Pulwama, Budgam, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Traffic Rural Kashmir & Traffic City Srinagar, SP Telecommunication Kashmir and other officers including NDRF & MRT representatives.

At the onset of the meeting the participating officers briefed the chair about the security arrangements to be adopted for the smooth and peaceful conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2024. The officers present in the meeting shared their insights, past experiences and recommendations, highlighting the importance of robust communication channels, co-ordination among various forces, and real-time monitoring systems. Deliberations focused on fortifying the existing security infrastructure, improving surveillance tactics, and bolstering personnel deployment along the pilgrimage route.

The meeting addressed cut-off timing vis-a-vis concerns regarding local and tourist movement during the Yatra to ensure minimal disruption & in-convenience. It was emphasized that Yatri or tourist vehicles would be taken to safe places/ yatra camps enroute if plying beyond designated cut-off timings at various points along the route. Concerned stakeholders were accordingly briefed on the protocol that prohibits Yatra and tourist vehicle movement beyond the specified timings.

During the meeting, ADGP L&O and IGP Kashmir provided insights into the necessary Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that must be adhered to throughout the Yatra. They also emphasized the importance of preparedness and proactive measures in mitigating risks and ensuring the safety and security of the yatris/devotees. They underscored the significance of collaboration among stakeholders and the implementation of robust contingency plans to effectively address any unforeseen challenges.

During the meeting, ADGP L&O & IGP Kashmir also stressed upon the officers regarding the identification and assessment of areas prone to vulnerabilities like landslides, snow avalanches, rock falling etc aiming to devise strategies for enhanced vigilance and proactive measures in these regions. They also directed that the services of specialized forces like National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) & Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) may be utilized in order to get these vulnerable points mapped so that these can be monitored on regular basis to enhance overall safety measures.

Furthermore, the ADGP L&O directed the officers to enhance/reinforce security measures and mitigate potential risks by deploying Anti-Sabotage teams along the Amarnath Yatra route to identify and neutralize any potential terror threats. ADGP L&O Shri Vijay Kumar also advised the officers to enhance surveillance and threat detection capabilities through the utilization of advanced drone technology and real-time aerial monitoring over both pilgrimage routes-Pahalgam axis as well as Baltal axis.

As the pilgrimage approaches, ADGP assured the public that every possible measure would be taken to provide a secure and hassle-free experience for the devotees. He also urged the general public to cooperate with the security forces and follow the prescribed guidelines for their own convenience & safety. Overall, the meeting facilitated comprehensive discussions on key logistical and security aspects pivotal for the successful and secure conduct of the Yatra.

