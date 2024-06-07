12th Standard result: 77% Qualify As Girls Outshine Boys

Srinagar: Girls outperformed boys in the Class 12 board exam of Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE), the results of which were declared on Thursday, officials said.

A total of 74 per cent of the 93,340 enrolled students cleared the examination, the officials said.

Girls achieved a pass percentage of 77 per cent, compared to the pass rate of 72 per cent for boys.

A total of 25,435 students secured distinction, while 33,437 got the first division.

The top three positions across all streams – Arts, Commerce, Science, and Home Science – were secured by female students, the officials stated.

Anushah Gul, a student at Green Valley Educational Institute, clinched the top spot overall. Hailing from the Zakura area on the outskirts of the city, Gul pursued Commerce and attained a score of 498 marks in the 12th board exam.

Gul expressed contentment with her result.

“Obviously, I am very happy. I had worked very hard and the results have shown that,” she said.

Gul attributed her success to her parents, teachers, and her own diligence.

Sharing her success mantra, Gul said there was no alternative to hard work and dedication.

“You have to work hard and it will never disappoint. You have to give your 100 per cent and will get 200 per cent back. You have to be devoted and dedicated,” she added.

Basna Shah has bagged first position in Faculty of Arts, Anushah Gul from faculty of commerce, Ainain Niyazi from faculty of home science and Adeeba from faculty of science.

Top 3 positions from all four streams

Faculty of Arts

Basna Shah of Govt Girls Higher Sec School Kothi Bagh Srinagar has secured 495 marks, Hoor Sajid (494) of Green Valley Educational Institute Ellahibagh Srinagar and Seidra Mukhtar (494) from Govt Higher Secondary School Arihal.

Faculty of Commerce

Anushah Gul of Green Valley Educational Institute Ellahibagh Srinagar has secured 498 marks, Wafa Feroz Kadla (498) of Green Valley Educational Institute Ellahibagh Srinagar Aida Omar (493) Green Valley Educational Institute Ellahibagh Srinagar.

Faculty of Home Science

Ainain Niyazi of Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Baramulla has secured 494 marks, Aaliyah Parvez (487) of Govt Girls Higher Secondary school Kothibagh Srinagar and Ruqiya Sultana (480) of Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Kothibagh Srinagar.

Faculty of Science

Adeeba of Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Nowhatta Srinagar secured 494 marks, Aamina Rashid (493) of Govt Higher Secondary School Chadoora and Aisha Riyaz (493) of Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Khanyar Srinagar

