Will secure future of 70% population dependent on agriculture: Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today inaugurated key infrastructure projects and launched new academic programmes of SKUAST Kashmir.

The projects inaugurated by the Lt Governor included Shalimar Convention Centre, Kohimaran Hostel and Discovery Building.

In his address, the Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the UT Administration to secure the future of 70% population dependent on agriculture and allied sectors.

He said the new Discovery Building will provide facilities of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to students and is crucial to achieve the vision of developing sustainable agriculture technologies to improve farmers’ income.

The Lt Governor commended SKUAST Kashmir for adding “Innovation and Entrepreneurship” in its academic programs and creating an ecosystem of Innovations. He said the new academic UG and masters programs launched today will build a skilled-trained human resource for agro-based industry and agri-tourism in the future.

“SKUAST Kashmir is poised to emerge as a ‘Top Innovation Led Farm University’ in the country to transform subsistence and low enumerative agriculture into a technology driven agri-economy,” the Lt Governor said.

The University has earned 25 Patents in the past 4 years and established 26 startups, out of which 17 are registered as Pvt. Ltd. Companies. In collaboration with IIT Mandi, SKUAST-K is also starting a B.Tech Artificial Intelligence course from this year, he observed.

The Lt Governor highlighted the significant contribution of farming community and all the stakeholders associated with agriculture and allied sector in nation building.

Today, all the facilities and technologies like drones, artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things, blockchain, are being made available to empower our youth to realise the potential of agriculture and food processing sector in Jammu Kashmir, he said.

The Lt Governor also applauded the Vice Chancellor, faculty members and students of SKUAST-K in implementation of Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP). He sought their cooperation in further strengthening the ecosystem of agro-based industries and increasing the income of farmers.

The Lt Governor also unveiled the SKUAST-K’s working model of National Education Policy-2020, and planted a tree sapling in the University premises.

Prof. Nazir Ahmed Ganai, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir; HoDs, senior officials, faculty members and students were present on the occasion.

