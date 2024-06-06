We will take appropriate steps at appropriate time: Kharge

New Delhi: Leaders of the INDIA bloc on Wednesday unanimously decided to continue their fight against the rule of the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the INDIA bloc convened by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here in the wake of Lok Sabha poll outcome.

The meeting was attended by Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal, SP president Akhilesh Yadav, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin, Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Champai Soren and party leader Kalpana Soren, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, NCP-SP president Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, J&KNC leader Omar Abdullah, CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D Raja, among others.

Addressing the media after the meeting, the Congress chief said, “We sat together for around two hours and discussed the political situation. We received several suggestions and the outcome was that we all together in one voice agreed that the INDIA bloc will continue to fight against the fascist rule of the BJP led by Modi. We will take appropriate steps at the appropriate time to realise the people’s desire not to be ruled by the BJP’s government.”

“The people’s mandate has given a befitting reply to the BJP and their politics of hate, corruption and deprivation. This is mandate in defence of the Constitution of India and against price rise, unemployment, crony capitalism and also to save democracy,” he added.

The Congress chief further said, “The constituents of the INDIA bloc thank the people of India for the overwhelming support received by our alliance.”

In his opening remarks in the meeting, Kharge reiterated that the mandate was against Modi. “The mandate is decisively against Mr Modi, against him and the substance and style of his politics. It is a huge political loss for him personally apart from being a clear moral defeat as well. However, he is determined to subvert the will of the people,” he pointed out.

