Election trends show moral defeat for Modi: Cong

NEW DELHI: With latest trends showing the BJP falling below the majority mark, the Congress on Tuesday said it has become clear that it will be a staggering political and decisively moral defeat for Narendra Modi.

Counting of votes are underway for the Lok Sabha elections, with BJP emerging as the single largest party but not getting a majority on its.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

