South Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out in Pulwama Village

By on No Comment

Srinagar,:Encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Nihama area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday morning.Reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Nihama.As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

South Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out in Pulwama Village added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.