Rains Likely This Week In Kashmir Valley: MeT

SRINAGAR: Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecast intermittent light to moderate rain coupled with thunder with gusty winds during the next week in Jammu and Kashmir. There will be ‘no’ heatwave over Kashmir division during the next eight days, it said.

The weather will generally remain hot and dry with ‘heatwave’ over plains of Jammu division till June 4.

Jammu recorded the maximum temperature at 42.9C on Saturday and it was 3.5C above normal during this period of the season.

The weather will remain partly cloudy with the possibility of light rain and thunder at a few places during the next 24 hours till Monday.

From June 4 to 7, the MeT office predicted the weather will be partly to generally cloudy with intermittent light to moderate rain/thunder at many places with gusty winds at few places. Few places may receive moderate intensity showers for a brief period over Jammu and Kashmir.

It said the weather will remain partly to generally cloudy during June 8 and 9 while it will be dry from June 10 to June 13.

The MeT office has advised farmers to suspend farm operations during June 5 and 6.

The minimum temperature at Qazigund, Pahalgam and Kokernag weather stations of the Kashmir valley was recorded below normal during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded the minimum temperature at 13C, Qazigund 10C, Pahalgam 6.4C, Kokernag 10.2C and Gulmarg 8 C during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the MeT office said.

Srinagar recorded the maximum temperature 27.5C on Saturday and it was 1.2C above normal, Pahalgam had a maximum 24.1C and it was 1.3C above normal for the tourist spot in south Kashmir.

Picnic spot of Kokernag recorded the maximum at 27.2C and the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded 17.3C the previous day, the MeT office said. (Agencies)

