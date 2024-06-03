LS polls: Tight security arrangements in Kashmir ahead of vote counting on Tuesday

SRINAGAR: Stringent security arrangements have been made for the counting of votes for three Lok Sabha constituencies of Kashmir as additional security personnel have been deployed at key places in the valley, officials said on Monday.

A three-tier security blanket has been thrown around the counting centres in Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag to ensure that no unauthorised person enters the premises, they said.

A tight vigil has been maintained around the strong rooms where electronic voting machines have been kept since the close of polling in respective constituencies.

