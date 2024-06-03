J&K’s economy surging ahead: LG

Say It Offers Best Investment Opportunity To Investors

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with the business and industry leaders from different regions of the country including Varanasi, Kanpur, Kolkata, Bangalore, Prayagraj, at Raj Bhawan.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor shared the transformational journey of Jammu Kashmir and spoke about competitive advantages and opportunities in J&K UT.

He reiterated the commitment of the UT Administration to meet the aspirations of the people of Jammu Kashmir. He said the path-breaking development J&K has witnessed in the last few years is the testimony to our resolve to bring peace, prosperity and establishing transparent, accountable and responsive governance in Jammu Kashmir.

“J&K’s economy is surging ahead and it offers the best investment opportunity to the investors,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor observed that the record tourist influx, investor friendly ecosystem and industrial investment is driving sustainable economic growth in J&K. He said the agricultural reforms are also opening new vistas of opportunities for entrepreneurs in agro-based industries.

“J&K has taken transformative reforms in the past few years to facilitate investment and we are building world class infrastructure to make J&K a hub of innovation. J&K offers myriad opportunities across sectors and soon we will take its economic growth to a higher trajectory,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also lauded the contribution of young government officers in enhancing the efficiency of the government machinery at all levels.

Citizen-centric development, effective and speedy delivery of public services is our priority. Now, the public have more confidence in the delivery system, he said.

Sh Bimal Agarwal of Brijlax Group; Sh Sandeep Gupta, Director and Whole-time Director Jagran Prakashan Ltd.; Sh Ashok Lohia, Tea Exporter and their family members were also present.

