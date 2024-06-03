Congress will accept actual results: Hooda on exit polls predicting huge win for BJP-led NDA

CHANDIGARH: With the exit polls predicting that Prime Minister Modi will retain power for a third straight term, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said the Congress party will accept actual results when they are out on June 4.

Hooda, the leader of opposition in the Haryana Assembly, emphasized the Congress will only recognize the actual results as he pointed to “frequent inaccuracies” of the exit polls.

Hooda, according to a statement, said the true verdict will emerge from the EVMs on June 4.

