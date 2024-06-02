Exit polls predict comfortable majority for NDA

New Delhi: Early exit polls predicted a comfortable majority for the BJP-led NDA, with the ruling alliance projected to open its account in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and sweep Karnataka.

The Republic TV-P Marq poll claimed that the ruling alliance will win up to 359 seats and the opposition INDIA bloc will bag 154 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. The Republic TV-Matrize poll gave 353-368 seats to the NDA and 118-133 seats to the opposition.

The Jan Ki Baat poll gave 362-392 seats to the ruling NDA and 141-161 to the opposition alliance.

However, several other exit polls, including those from Axis My India and Today’s Chanakya, were yet to forecast the full results by 7.15 pm.

Meanwhile, INDIA bloc parties took a u-turn on Exit Polls after announcing on May 31 that the party will not participate in any exit poll debates on television channels. “INDIA parties met and decided to expose the bjp and its ecosystem on the prefixed exit polls. After considering factors for and against participating in the exit polls, it has been decided by consensus that all the INDIA parties will participate in the exit poll debates on television this evening,” Mr Khera said on X.

The results for the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly polls will be announced on June 2, votes for the Lok Sabha polls and other Assemblies will be counted on June 4.

