Counting of Votes: RO Srinagar PC holds meeting with Candidates, poll agents

SRINAGAR: Ahead of Counting of Votes, the Returning Officer (RO), 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency (PC), Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat Saturday held a meeting with contesting Candidates, Election Agents and representatives of Political Parties contesting for Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex, here.

The meeting was intended to familiarise the Contesting Candidates and Election Agents on the standard procedure of counting process prescribed by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

At the outset, the RO briefed the Candidates and representatives of Political Parties in detail about the various aspects of the counting process, scheduled on June 04, 2024 for 02-Srinagar PC at SKICC-Centaur.

The RO informed the participants about the sequence and procedures of the counting including handling of EVMs, VVPATs, and the process of the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS). He said that regular announcements would be made through the PA System on the Counting day.

The RO expressed gratitude to the Political Party representatives for their cooperation on the smooth conduct of the poll in the District and sought similar cooperation for the seamless counting process. He explained the mandatory three tier security system and the level of checking while requesting all to keep their mobile phones, tablets, laptops, recording devices or any electronic gadgets at the designated counters.

He discussed vehicle parking arrangements and other security measures as well and appealed for smooth and peaceful conduct during and after the counting process.

Dr Bilal urged all political parties to cooperate with Election functionaries during the Counting process in order to maintain peace and complete the counting process on time.

Besides contesting candidates, counting agents, representatives of Political parties, the meeting was attended by some Assistant Returning Officers and other senior functionaries of District Election Authority.

