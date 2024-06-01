Panel for identifying J&K land for 5-star hotels; NC attacks govt

Srinagar: National Conference on Friday took exception to the formation of district level committees (DLCs) headed by the respective deputy commissioners for identification of land to establish 5-star hotels in J&K.

Taking strong exception to the development, party’s State spokesperson Imran Dar in a statement said that the motive behind such decisions is suspect till a popular elected government is in place.

“Now that elections are scheduled over the next few months all these orders should be kept in abeyance until an elected government is in place. NC is committed to reviewing all decisions taken after 5th August 2019 if elected to office later this year. So anyone including a private company or an individual thinking of participating in any such offer from this J&K administration should consider the wisdom of choosing this moment as opposed to waiting for a few more months,” the spokesman said.

“Such proposals should be handled by a popular government that prioritises all aspects, including ecology, the environment, and the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, anything going against the above can and will be changed by the popular government,” he added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday accorded sanction to the constitution of DLCs that will identify suitable lands for the establishment of 5-star hotels in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The terms of reference of the committee (s) will be to identify suitable land for establishment of 5-star hotels. This may include State land, forest land, private land etc having the potential and feasibility considering factors such as accessibility and other basic infrastructure required for the project,” the order issued by General Administration Department (GAD) on May 30 read.

