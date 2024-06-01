Dulloo visits injured at GMC

JAMMU: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today visited Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, to enquire about the health of the injured of Akhnoor bus mishap.
The Chief Secretary termed the incident as tragic and unfortunate and directed the hospital authorities to ensure best medicare for the injured for their speedy recovery.
He prayed for those who lost their lives in the road mishap. He extended heartfelt condolences to their families saying that the government would extend all necessary facilities to the accident victims. He assured that best medical care would be provided to the injured.
The Chief Secretary directed the administration to enquire into the causes of the road accident so that such incidents are avoided in future.
After preliminary investigations, the Administration had suspended 6 officials of the transport Department for dereliction of duty.
Pertinent to mention here that a bus carrying pilgrims to Shiv Khori Shrine met an accident here in Akhnoor area killing 22 passengers and injuring many others.
The local administration immediately came into action and carried out rescue operation. All the bodies were recovered and injured were taken to GMC Jammu for treatment.