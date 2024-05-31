LS Polls: All arrangements in place for counting

Srinagar: Ahead of Counting for Lok Sabha Elections-2024, the Returning Officer 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today chaired a meeting of Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) and Nodal Officers at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex, here to review the preparedness regarding the arrangements put in place for Counting of Votes at designated Counting Centres at SKICC-Centaur.

Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar, Aashish Mishra was present on the occasion.

At the outset, the Returning Officer (RO) took a comprehensive review of arrangements at designated Counting Halls in SKICC-Centaur for smooth and hassle free counting process viz. Entry of RO staff, ARO staff, Micro Observers, Counting Agents and Media persons, besides transporting and handling of EVMs, establishment of Media Centre, Control Room, Media Gallery, installation of Public Address System, issuance of ID cards.

Similarly, the Security Plan and parking of vehicles in and around the SKICC-Centaur were also meticulously deliberated in detail. In addition, barricading and parking management, with special emphasis on security access through proper security passes were also discussed.

On the occasion, the Returning Officer directed all concerned Officers to ensure error free and seamless arrangements for the smooth counting process in the constituency.

The RO also asked the Nodal Officer Media Centre to take all requisite measures for timely announcement of round wise results on the counting day, besides for Media management at the venue.

The RO informed that 12 Counting Halls have been established at SKICC and 6 Counting Halls at Centaur Complex with 8 Counting Tables in each Hall. The Counting of votes will begin at 8 am with postal ballots, followed by the counting of votes in EVMs starting at 8.30 am as per the guidelines of Election Commission of India.

The SSP Srinagar also spoke on the occasion and made observations with regard to the security arrangements put in place at the venue for un-hindering counting process for Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat.

Pertinent to mention that Counting of votes for 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Seat of Lok Sabha is scheduled on (Monday) June 4, 2024 at designated Counting Halls at HBL SKICC-Centaur

Assistant Returning Officers, various Nodal Officers, Deputy District Election Officer Srinagar and other concerned were present in the meeting.

