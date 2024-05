SRINAGAR: PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Wednesday termed the registration of an FIR against her mother and party president Mehbooba Mufti as an “intimidation”, but said they will not take it lying down.

She said such tactics by the administration will not stop the party from speaking truth.

Police filed an FIR against Mehbooba on May 25, the day she protested against the detention of the PDP workers and election agents.

