Man arrested for voting multiple times in UP

LUCKNOW: Aman in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district was arrested after a video on social media showed him voting multiple times on Sunday.

UP CEO Navdeep Rinwa, while informing about the act here on Monday said, an FIR of the incident has been registered under sections 171-F & 419 of IPC, sections 128, 132 & 136 of RP Act 951 in Nayagaon police station in Etah district against the alleged person.

He said the person appearing to be voting multiple times in the video has been identified as Rajan Singh, resident of village Khiriya Pamaran and has been arrested by the police.

The CEO said instructions to suspend and initiate disciplinary proceedings against all members of the polling party have been issued while repolling has been recommended to the ECI in the polling station concerned.

Rinwa said strict instructions to rigorously follow the procedure with regard to identification of the voters have been issued to all District Election Officers of the remaining phases in UP.

In the voting fraud, according to the video, a man allegedly voted for the BJP eight times. The video is said to be from booth number 43 of primary school Khiriya Pamaran of Aliganj assembly constituency of Etah.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav posted the video on X and wrote, ” if the Election Commission feels that this has been wrong then it must take some action, otherwise….”.

