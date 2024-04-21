Male Body Recovered In Sopore

By on No Comment

Male Body Recovered In Sopore

Sopore: A male dead body was found floating over water in Jhelum river was recovered by locals at north Kashmir’s Sopore town of Baramulla district on Saturday morning,
An official said that a male dead body was recovered by some locals at Kraltang area in sopore town today morning, who intimated the police about it.
Soon after intimation, a team of police reached the spot and shifted the body to DH Sopore for legal medical formalities.
He said a case in this regard has been registered and further investigation has been initiated.

Male Body Recovered In Sopore added by on
View all posts by KR Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.