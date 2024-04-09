DGP extends greetings on festivals

Jammu: On the auspicious occasions of Navratra and Eid-ul-Fitr, the Director General of Police, J&K, R.R Swain has extended heartfelt greetings to the fellow citizens living in J&K, Police officers, men & women personnel and their families.
“He has conveyed special wishes of health and happiness for the families of our martyrs,” a spolice spokesperson said in a statement.
In his message the DGP has said, “May almighty usher in peace and prosperity to each home in J&K. Let all souls emit prayers for the good of their neighbours, the wider community they live in irrespective of caste, religion and origin”.
On this propitious occasion, the DGP thanked the people of the J&K for their unwavering support and cooperation to the police whenever and wherever JKP have tried to do good work with sincerity and honesty, the spokesperson said.
“Please pray for us and be by our side as we rededicate ourselves with passion and compassion to make our ‘fight to the finish’ against narcotics, terrorism and gangsterism a success”, DGP has appealed.
Jammu: On the auspicious occasions of Navratra and Eid-ul-Fitr, the Director General of Police, J&K, R.R Swain has extended heartfelt greetings to the fellow citizens living in J&K, Police officers, men & women personnel and their families.