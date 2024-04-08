Police solve theft case in Budgam, 2 arrested

BUDGAM: Police in Budgam have solved a theft case by arresting two accused persons involved in the commission of crime and recovered stolen property from their possession.
The continued and unwavering efforts of PP Soibugh during the investigation of the case FIR No.103/24 under section 380,454 IPC P/S Budgam led to the disclosure of the accused Irshad Ahmed Malik son of Manzoor Ahmed Malik resident of Soibugh successfully culminating in the recovery of the stolen gold items from the possession of the Goldsmith Umar Khan son of Mushtaq Ahmad Khan resident of Baspora Soura worth two lakh rupees, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested on the spot and the investigation is going on.