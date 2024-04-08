Police seize psychotropic substance in Anantnag

ANANTNAG: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police along with Executive Magistrate seized psychotropic substance in Bijbehara area of Anantnag.
Acting on specific information, a team comprising Anantnag Police, Executive Magistrate and officers from District Drug Controller Anantnag recovered & seized 60 Codeine Phosphate bottles from VRL Logistics (Courier Company) situated at Halmullah. The consignment was ordered by an individual namely Riyaz Ahmad resident of Hassanpora Bagh Frisal Kulgam under the banner of a local Chemist License Pharma House, police said.
The drugs were promptly seized on the spot. Notably, the license of Pharma House was cancelled and seized in February 2024 during a joint raid by Anantnag Police and the Drug Control Department Anantnag, following reports of the chemist engaging in the sale of banned narcotic drugs. A separate case was registered against the owner which is under investigation.
Pertinently, in 2024, a total of 14 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered in Bijbehara thus far. Action, including license cancellation, closure of chemist shops, and seizure of illegal medicines, has been initiated against 6 chemists and wholesale dealers in the area.
During the investigation of these cases, police uncovered a critical drug trafficking route within the Union Territory, revealing an intricate network involving manufacturers from outside the Union Territory, local medicine distributors/chemists and drug peddlers.
