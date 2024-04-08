Girl’s body fished out after 3 months

Srinagar: The body of a 19-year-old girl who had jumped into the river Jhelum in Sopore town three-months ago was fished out today in the Drabgbal area of North Kashmir Baramulla district.
An official said that the body of the deceased Mehwish Mushtaq daughter of Mushtaq Ahmed Wani of Harwan Sopore was retrieved after three months today in the Drabgbal area of Baramulla.
A police officer said the River Police fished out her body. He said that after the completion of legal and medical formalities, the body will be handed over to the family for last rites.
The officer said that a case had already been registered in this regard at the police station in Sopore.
