Expert Panel points out deficiencies in road safety parameters

Srinagar: An Expert Committee constituted by the High Court of J&K and Ladakh has pointed out several deficiencies in road safety parameters on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district, Batote-Doda-Kishtwar National Highway and on Mughal Road, which have rendered several spots perpetual “death traps”.

Moreover, the Committee has pointed out that recommendations made by a five member committee after conducting road safety audit of Batote-Doda-Kishtwar National Highway in the month of November last year have yet not been implemented for the reasons best known to the concerned authorities.

Now, the Expert Committee has recommended slew of long and short term measures to prevent naked dance of death on these roads and these have been highlighted in the compliance report submitted by the Divisional Commissioner Jammu in pursuance to the order dated December 7, 2023 passed by the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in PIL No.30/2019 titled Intakhab Ahmed Qazi Versus State of J&K and Others clubbed with PIL No.13/2022 and PIL No.01/2018.

The Batote-Doda-Kishtwar National Highway was investigated by Expert Committee from February 21, 2024 to February 23, 2024 for road safety audit and for geological and geo-technical parameters to assess vulnerability of accidents and find out the possible causes of frequent accidents that have been taking a heavy toll of passengers ever since this road was constructed.

