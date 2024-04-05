SP College observes World TB Day

SRINAGAR: S P College Srinagar on Thursday commemorated World TB Day 2024 to raise awareness about tuberculosis and foster a spirit of collective action in combating this global health challenge.
The event, organized by the NSS units in collaboration with the Red Ribbon Club, College Health Committee, and Department of Zoology commenced with a Presidential Address by Prof. (Dr.) Ghulam Jeelani Qurashi, setting the tone for the insightful discussions that followed.
The highlight of the event was the expert talk delivered by Dr. Naveed Nazir Shah, Head of Department at the Chest Disease Hospital, Srinagar.
Dr. Shah’s presentation on tuberculosis, aligned with this year’s theme “Yes, we can end TB,” provided attendees with valuable insights into the disease and the crucial role individuals and communities play in its eradication.
The interactive Question/Answer Session allowed attendees to engage directly with Dr. Shah, further enriching their understanding of tuberculosis and its implications.
Special Remarks by Dr. Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, HOD-Zoology, underscored the interdisciplinary approach required to address public health challenges effectively.
The event also featured a drawing competition on the theme of tuberculosis, providing participants with a platform to express their creativity while spreading awareness.
An Awareness March led by NSS volunteers concluded the event, symbolizing the collective commitment to raising awareness about tuberculosis within the college community and beyond.
