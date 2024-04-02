CEO reviews election preparedness In Poonch

POONCH: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Jammu and Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole, today chaired a meeting of officers on Monday to review preparations being put in place for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024.

The meeting had a comprehensive review of District Election Management Plans for Poonch besides deliberating on implementation of electoral roll process, assessment of logistical requirements, manpower management plan, risk management plan, transportation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), polling staff and security personnel, security arrangements both in plains and border areas.

District Election officer Poonch, Mohd Yaseen Chaudhary, SSP, Yougal Manhas, Additional District Development Commissioner Sandesh Kumar Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tahir Mustafa Malik, AROs, and all zonal and sectoral officers attended the meeting.

The meeting further deliberated on allocation of sufficient Human Resources, implementation of SVEEP plan at booth level, formulation of a comprehensive material management plan, efficient and secure route mapping and development of an extensive training program tailored for Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and designated nodal officers to ensure extensive preparation for the elections.

The officers were instructed to monitor various aspects of the election process through already established control rooms.

Further, the Chief Electoral Officer instructed the AROs for implementation of widespread awareness campaigns at booth level by engaging BLOs, sports personalities, government employees, youth icons, influencers and by organising sports events, rallies, competitions and door-to-door campaigns to increase public participation in the electoral process.

The Chief Electoral Officer also underscored the importance of guaranteeing Adequate Minimum Facilities (AMF) for the polling staff and the security personnel deployed for electoral duties on the election day. He instructed the appointed Welfare Officers to ensure availability of clean washrooms, drinking water, first aid and electricity, at their designated camping areas for their comfort and well-being while fulfilling their duties during the elections.

