Night temp drops in J&K; Gulmarg coldest at minus 2.5°C

Srinagar: Night temperature recorded a drop in Jammu and Kashmir with mercury settling below sub-zero level in Gulmarg and Pahalgam on Saturday. A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a minimum of 6.5°C against 7.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.5°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.Qazigund recorded a minimum of 5.8°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 1.1°C against 3.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 5.6°C, same as on the previous night and it was 2.3°C above normal, the official said.Kupwara town recorded a low of 5.6°C against 6.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C below normal there, the official said.Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 2.5°C against minus 0.5°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.9°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 14.4°C and it was below normal by 1.1°C for the winter capital of J&K.Banihal recorded a low of 7.6°C, Batote 9.1°C and Bhaderwah 7.0°C, he said.With regard to the forecast, he said, generally dry weather with brief cloudiness is expected till March 26.On March 27, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain/snow at few places.From March 28-31, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected with possibility of intermittent light rain and snow at many places.

